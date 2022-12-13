CHAMPAIGN — A new recreational cannabis dispensary is coming to Champaign.
Cloud 9 Cannabis was issued a building permit by the city Dec. 7 for a cannabis dispensary build-out at 505 Town Center Blvd.
The new dispensary will be in a 4,500-square-foot space and employ 50, according to the Cloud 9 website and information provided to the city.
It will be the fourth cannabis dispensary in Champaign-Urbana, in addition to one Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign and two NuEra locations in Champaign and Urbana.
The company is hiring for a dispensary manager and other positions for the Champaign location.
Some job postings identify Cloud 9 Cannabis as a company of Lucky Lincoln Gaming, which operates four Lacey’s Place gaming establishments in Champaign-Urbana.
Cloud 9 Cannabis LLC is managed by Jeffrey Rehberger, according to state records.
Rehberger, who was not reached Monday, is also the CEO of Chicago-based Lucky Lincoln Gaming and the listed corporate agent for Highland-based Fortunate Son Parthers, which was issued a conditional dispensary license for Champaign in July.
There’s also a Cloud 9 Cannabis dispensary coming to Edwardsville, set to open next year. James Arnold, economic/community development director for Edwardsville, said the city issued a building permit for the dispensary in November but hasn’t seen any construction start yet.