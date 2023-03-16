The new owner of two area Ace Hardware stores said the stores will offer more items and in one case hire additional staff.
Chris Amir, the new owner of the Ace Hardware stores in Mahomet and Gibson City, said the Mahomet store will have longer hours, growing the 15-employee workforce to 20 employees.
“It will have a lot of updating internally,” Amir said of the Mahomet store. “We’ll be heavier in lawn and garden and more impulse-buying stuff.”
Amir is buying the stores from the Hood family, which has operated the Gibson City store for 67 years, and the Mahomet store for 18 years.
Amir was in the midst of the renovation job of the Gibson City store that was damaged in a downtown fire last July.
The fire damaged the store’s south wall and heavily damaged the interior.
“Everybody’s excited about it,” he said of the store reopening in April.
A major change to that store is that lumber will be sold. Lumber is not sold anywhere in Gibson City at present.
Amir operates four other Ace Hardware stores in small Illinois communities.
In a Facebook post, the Hood family said they have known the Amirs (Chris, his wife, Maria, and their son, Trevor, who is new to their business) more than 20 years.
“Knowing how they operate their stores and how they serve and support their communities, we just know it will be a great fit,” the post said.
The new Mahomet store hours to be enacted April 1 will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hours at the Gibson City store will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.