If your Thanksgiving begins with the discovery that you forgot to buy green beans for the casserole and progresses to a sudden sore throat or earache, you’ll still find a handful of stores open for last-minute errands and a few convenient-care centers seeing patients on the holiday.
Here’s a partial list of what’s open and what’s closed Thanksgiving day:
Grocery stores
- Walmart: Closed. The company announced in June that employees would have the day off.
- County Market: All stores open regular hours.
- Harvest Market: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Haymakers gas stations: Open regular hours.
- Schnucks: Closed.
- Costco: Closed.
- Target: Closed.
- Meijer: All stores open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, then reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.
Convenient care
Christie Clinic
- Champaign-Urbana: Facilities at 1801 W. Windsor Road, C, and 1710 E. Windsor Road, U, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. Thursday and Friday.
- Danville: Facility at 3545 N. Vermilion St. will be closed Thursday and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
All of Christie’s convenient-care locations will resume normal hours Saturday.
Carle Health
- Facilities at 1701 Curtis Road, C, and 311 W. Fairchild, Danville, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
- Facility at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
COVID-19 testing
- State testing site at Market Place mall, Champaign: Closed on Thanksgiving, reopens Friday.
- SHIELD CU community testing sites at Parkland College, Danville Area Community College and University of Illinois Campus Recreation Center East: Closed Thursday and Friday, reopens Saturday.
- Carle Health: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1802 S. Mattis Ave., C; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 311 W. Fairchild, Danville. Patients must first call hotline at 217-902-6100 for authorization.