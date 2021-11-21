CHAMPAIGN — When Santa arrives at Market Place Mall in Champaign on Dec. 2, he is going to see new places and some new faces that he may have missed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The good news is that there is a lot of new stuff,” mall general manager Dennis Robertson said. “We haven’t lost any stores. All of the retail stores that were here at the holiday last year are here this year, and we have several new ones, as well.”
New stores include Angelic Things and Tally’s Kloset, two women’s clothing stores; Joanne’s Candy Cartp; Neighborhood Kicks, a shoewear store; and Chris Logan Family Graf-x, a custom artwork and T-shirt design store.
“It’s busy again, and everything just looks new and cleaner,” said Candice Butler of Champaign, who was in the mall shopping last week. “And it’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas.”
Robertson is thrilled to see the crowds returning. Last year, attendance dropped because of the pandemic. Early indications are the crowds are on par with 2019, the year before the pandemic hit, he said.
“People are really ready to return to a normal life, and going shopping where they traditionally shop is one way of doing that,” Robertson said.
“Also,” he added, “There are no supply-chain issues here. You come in. You shop at your favorite store and pick up your item and take it home with you. You don’t have to worry about delivery and whether it is going to get there or not.”
The mall is the second-largest enclosed shopping mall in central Illinois and is anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, JC Penney, Macy’s and Costco Wholesale.
The mall opened in 1975.
“This place has changed a lot since it opened,” said Maurice Hoyer of Champaign, who exercises daily by walking the mall. “I remember when it opened. It was a huge event.”
For the first time, Santa will be in the west wing — near Carter’s Babies and Kids store. Also back this year: the Magic Snow Show.
Santa will be available for pictures, and walk-up visits are available, but officials encourage making reservations at marketplacemall.com. Mondays are set aside for the fur kids and grandpups to get their photos with the family and Santa.
Also, curbside delivery is also available.
The mall will have expanded hours beginning Dec. 10.
It will be closed Thanksgiving Day, “and that gives our store associates who have really worked hard this past year a day off with their family and friends,” Robetson said. “We open the following day at 9 a.m., but we are very excited for the holiday season and season all of those friends who may have missed us last year.”