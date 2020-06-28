CHAMPAIGN — The new Campustown Target is a step closer to opening.
Workers installed Target’s signs last week at The Dean, the 17-story high-rise at Sixth and Green streets.
The Dean is set to open to residents Aug. 19, according to its website, and construction crews have installed appliances and flooring up to level 11 and cabinets up to level 13.
The Dean will also have a Jimmy John’s shop.
The Target will be about 17,000 square feet, according to Target’s website, and it will use part of the building’s first two floors.
Target has been opening smaller stores in more markets, often near college campuses.
The stores are placed in areas where a full Target wouldn’t fit, and the campus ones focus on items geared toward college students and staff. Target has a full-sized store in Champaign on North Prospect Avenue.
The 175-foot high-rise is being built on land currently occupied by buildings that once housed the Firehaus and Clybourne bars, Korean restaurant Woori Jib, HomeTown Pantry, InterVarsity’s meeting space The Loft, Campus Ink and Jimmy John’s.
Those businesses have all either closed or moved.
Once completed, The Dean will have two floors of retail, with student housing above that.
The Dean’s residents will have access to a fitness center, meeting and study rooms, an outdoor lounge and a rooftop deck with a pool and hot tub.