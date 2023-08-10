At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
SAVOY — The Walmart Supercenter in Savoy is getting a $1.8 million front-to-back makeover.
Work on the 22-year-old building at 505 S. Dunlap Ave. is already underway.
Daytime customers won’t see much of the work in progress, though. The heavy construction is taking place at night, according to Walmart Market Manager Scott Wood.
What’s on the way: There will be a widely expanded grocery pickup and delivery section, 24 new self-checkout registers, a complete transformation of the front end and all new signs for easier navigation of the store, he said.
There will also be “store of the future” visual displays in the home and apparel departments, showing, for example, a full outfit or full bedroom set to showcase the merchandise.
“We know customers will enjoy shopping in what will be essentially a brand-new store,” Wood said. “We’re making improvements from the parking lot to the back of the store, and we’re looking forward to showing off these many upgrades.”
A “re-grand-opening" ceremony is planned for Nov. 3, with details to be announced, Wood said.
A sign on the door indicates the store is still hiring for the overnight remodeling crew, with full-time positions open to work 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Wood said the store is hiring about 50 employees, not only for the remodeling crew but for other positions as well.
The Savoy Walmart originally opened in 2001. It's undergone some partial renovations since then, but this project is its first complete remodeling.