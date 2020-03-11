Give Tom's Mailbag a try by clicking here
The fueling centers at Schnucks grocery stores in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy have closed for good due to declining business.
Those three former Schnucks Express fueling centers in this area and one other in Festus, Mo., had all been leased since 2016 to Wallis Oil, a Cuba, Mo.-based company that operated the stations for the past few years.
“We ended our agreement with Wallis effective March 5,” said Erica Van Ross, spokeswoman for the St.-Louis-based Schnuck Markets.
Van Ross said traffic at those fueling centers had decreased over the past 18 months, and Schnucks plans to make the recent closures permanent.
Schnucks will be removing the canopies and working with Wallis and environmental consultants to safely remove the fuel tanks, she said.
“We’re expecting the whole process to be completed by mid-summer,” Van Ross said.
The grocery chain will also be working with potential tenants to occupy the small retail buildings that once served fueling center customers.