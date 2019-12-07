Top of the Morning, Dec. 7, 2019
This week’s stop in our video series on local businesses with stories to tell: The carousel at Market Place Mall in Champaign, for 20 years a wildly popular hangout for the younger crowd.
It was a school day just before noon, but on Friday, about half of the 32 seats on the carousel at Market Place Mall were full.
Friday’s traffic didn’t compare to what lies ahead during the Chrsitmas season.
“Another week, when schools out,” operator Don Wolff said, “whooooaaa, it gets busy.”
The carousel was added to the mall in 1999, when the owner of the mall put them in several of its shopping centers.
Twenty years later, it remains a busy attraction. Around 40,000 people ride the carousel every year.
“Generally, you hear the grandparents say, ‘When you have the grandkids come to town, we have to come ride the carousel,’” said Dennis Robertson, general manager of the mall. “That gets them to the mall, it gets them to the food court, it gets them here to take advantage of many other things we have as well.”
One ride will run you $2, unless it’s the first Friday of the month, when they're free. For that, patrons get a choice of a ride on a number of animals, including rabbits, pigs, horses, ostriches, lions and bears.
“It is a reproduction of an antique carousel,” Robertson said. “That’s why we have more than horses, like you may think of on a merry-go-round. A carousel would have additional animals.”
This time of year, though, one animal is more popular than the rest.
“They always ask for more reindeer," Wolff said. "We’ve got two, but they want more.”