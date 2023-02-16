Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — The Tuesday Morning store in Champaign is one of five stores in Illinois on the company’s closing list.
An employee at the store at 45 E. Marketview Drive said he was told the Champaign store won’t be open past March 31.
Other Tuesday Morning stores closing in Illinois include those in Peoria, Springfield, Western Springs and Niles.
Tuesday Morning Corp., an off-price retailer of home goods, announced Wednesday that it had filed a Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy.
The employee in he Champaign store, who declined to give his name, said that store has the price of most items reduced by 10 percent, with rugs at 20 percent off and remaining Christmas items at 85 percent off.
Tuesday Morning opened its first store in 1974, and now has 487 stores in 40 states.
The chain is closing stores in dozens of states. The company said it’s closing stores in low-traffic areas to allocate the proper resources to high-traffic regions.