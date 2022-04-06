TUSCOLA — Supply-chain issues notwithstanding, the Tuscola IGA store will be moving to a new home this summer.
Kirby Foods CEO Larry Tobias said the store at 605 E. Southline Road will move to the former Shopko building at 700 Progress Blvd. on the city’s east side and will be known as Kirby Foods IGA.
Kirby Foods officials hope the store can be open in late July or early August.
“We do have ... some supply-chain issues,” he said. “For the most part, it’s only certain items. Our biggest issue has been shelving.”
Tobias said the shelving was ordered last June from a domestic manufacturer.
“That’s just the new environment that we’re living in that we all need to adapt to,” he said.
Store Manager Wes Hickman estimates the new store will have about the same square footage as the current one.
One new item in the store: A smokehouse with smoked meats.
Later, a central kitchen will be opened from which various products such as sandwiches, chicken salad and bratwurst will be distributed to Kirby Foods’ different stores.
“It’s certainly going to be a modern supermarket,” Tobias said. “We are doing some different things with color schemes and things like that, like different-colored shelving, which is one reason it takes a little longer to get.”
He said management wanted the store to have a “new, modern fresh look that I think everybody in the town of Tuscola and us can be proud of.”
The store employs about 65 people, with “15 to 20 of them full time,” Hickman said.
Kirby Foods, which is 100 percent employee-owned, owns and operates 16 grocery stores in Illinois and Indiana. It bought the Progress Boulevard location in January 2020. Tobias said Shopko had closed its store there the year before.
The current store had been built by the late Jerry Scribner, who founded Kirby Foods. Kirby Foods has been leasing it from the Scribner trust.
The new store will be called Kirby Foods IGA — named after the first IGA the company owned on Kirby Avenue in Champaign that opened in the 1960s. That store has since closed.
The city of Tuscola provided assistance for the new store in the form of shared costs for a road extension.
As part of the cost-sharing agreement, the city paid about $200,000 and Kirby Foods paid about $150,000 for the road extension “on the north end of their property so they could get into their loading dock,” City Administrator Drew Hoel said.
That work was completed in the fall.