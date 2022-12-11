TUSCOLA — Kirby Foods CEO Larry Tobias understands why customers are enjoying the company’s newly relocated Tuscola grocery store.
It’s got a fresh, modern look, about 2,000 more items than the previous location, and expanded produce and deli sections, with the latter’s focus on foods made in-house.
Tobias has sampled a lot of them, he said, and “I’m not disappointed in anything I’ve tried.”
The new store is in the former Shopko building, which has a new address, 1012 Apgar Ave. Like other former IGA stores in the chain, it has been renamed Kirby Foods.
“Kirby Foods is in the process of some rebranding, getting more of our name out front, who we are,” Tobias said. “It’s a 100 percent employee-owned company, and we’re proud of that name. The employees are proud of that name.”
The new store’s grand opening Wednesday went off without a hitch, and the comments from customers have been positive, he said.
The store has its own smokehouse turning out ribs, pork loin, bratwurst, beef stick snacks and pulled pork. The smokehouse meats are only available at the Tuscola store for now, but Kirby Foods has plans to make it a central smokehouse that can serve all its stores, Tobias said.
There are also plans to expand the kitchen at the store into a central kitchen, he said.
While employees made the move from the former location to the new one, Kirby Foods is continuing to hire for the Tuscola location.
“We’re always looking for good, friendly people,” Tobias said.