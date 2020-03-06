URBANA — The University of Illinois may help give new life to the Stone Creek Golf Club, which closed in January.
The UI's Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Atkins Group, which owns the golf course, announced Friday that they are "exploring opportunities to continue operation of the Stone Creek Golf Club."
"This could include The Atkins Group donating the golf course and related real estate to the University of Illinois," the news release said.
The Atkins Group closed the golf course at the end of January after 20 years in business.
At the time, the company cited “waning demand for golf, the escalating operating costs, and essential capital improvements” that are needed at the golf course.
Stone Creek has been used as the home course of Illini golf programs for many years, the news release noted.
Illinois athletics and the Atkins Group have begun discussions with the city of Urbana and plan to consult with the nearly 200 homeowners around the golf course.
"The parties hope to reach some resolution on a potential partnership or transfer of Stone Creek in the coming weeks," the news release said.
If the course re-opened, it would likely be a relief to homeowners, many of whom expressed concern about what the closure would do to home values.
When the closure was announced, the Atkins Group said it planned to redevelop the land into “natural green open space, walking trails and other community benefits.”