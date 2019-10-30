TILTON — Signs on the Tilton and Danville stores formerly known as Big R are being swapped out for new ones showcasing the retailer’s new name: Stock + Field.
On Wednesday, a two-man crew with a crane truck was hoisting a new Stock + Field sign from the ground to front of the store at 1625 South Georgetown Road, Tilton.
The farm, home, and outdoor retailer announced in July that it was changing its name to “send a clear message about their offerings and commitment to providing every rural-lifestyle enthusiast with a one-stop destination to gather all of the mission-critical products they need to pursue their work and hobbies.”
The retailer has operated under the Big R Stores name since 1964, when Bill and Pat Crabtree opened the first store in Watseka. Since then, the company has grown to 25 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, including the one in Tilton and one at 3363 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The name change also includes the equipment rental location at 217 S. Bowman Ave. in Danville.
The company is also opening new stores this year in Portage, Wis., and Lansing, Mich. The Lansing store is the company’s first in that state.
Matt Whebbe, chairman and CEO of Stock + Field, said in a news release that the new branding reintroduces the company to the communities it has served for decades and aids its expansion into new markets.