CHAMPAIGN — Country Fair Shopping Center is going to lose another tenant when CVS closes its store there next month.
The main complex at Springfield and Mattis avenues, where CVS and about a half-dozen other tenants are located, currently has six vacancies — not including the former movie theater at one end, according to Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.
Coldwell Banker broker Zach Wetherell said the former theater isn’t available for lease because the property owner, GMS Management of Illinois, has other plans for that space.
Information on those plans, and whether there are plans to fill the CVS space, wasn’t available. A call to GMS Management’s office in Cleveland wasn’t returned.
Country Fair Shopping Center is a 33-acre complex that includes other tenants, among them Ruler Foods, Dollar General, Big Lots, a Thorntons gas station and a Chase Bank branch.
Among current tenants at the main complex along with CVS are Talecris Plasma Resources, Karen’s Kloset, Dollar Tree, One-T’s Corner Pocket, Sol Beauty Supply and Champaign Gymnastics.
The largest spaces available for lease in the main complex are the former Ants in Their Pants children’s play place and the former This Is It Furniture store, according to Coldwell Banker.
CVS Health announced in November that it would close 900 stores over three years, and the store at Country Fair Shopping Center will close Oct. 3.
The closing of the Country Fair store “is part of the realignment of our national retail footprint and reduction in store density that began in the spring of 2022,” said company spokeswoman Amy Thibault.
“It’s based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and supports the evolution of our stores into community health destinations,” she said.
Thibault said prescriptions at the Country Fair CVS will be transferred to the location at 107. W Green St., C, at the corner of Green and Neil streets.
All store employees at the Country Fair location are being offered comparable jobs within the company, she said.
The closing will leave seven remaining CVS pharmacy locations in Champaign-Urbana, including those in Target and Schnucks stores.
“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Thibault said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the news of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.”
HealthChoice Illinois members enrolled in the Aetna Better Health plan will be able to choose to fill their prescriptions at any nearby in-network pharmacy, according to Thibault. For now, their prescriptions are being transferred to the Green Street store, she said.
Thibault said CVS also offers prescription home delivery to eligible patients through the CVS website and CVS pharmacy app.