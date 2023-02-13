Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Work has begun on the site of the future QuikTrip gas station and convenience store planned for Champaign's north side.
The city recently awarded building permits for signs and grading and erosion work, and the earth work was underway this week.
The site at 1505 N. Neil St. is on the west side of Neil Street, just south of Interstate 74. It has been vacant since the former Gateway Studios hotel was torn down in 2013.
Permits for the building and canopies were still under review, according to the city's building-safety division.
City senior planner Jeff Marino said the QuikTrip site will have access from Neil Street, Kenyon Road and Edgebrook Drive.
The project will include some improvement to a piece of Edgebrook in anticipation of increased traffic, including truck traffic, he said.
It will also include work on a portion of the Boneyard Trail, which has been under construction across the road east of Neil.
On the west side of Neil, the trail will be continued in pieces by property owners as development occurs, Marino said.
QuikTrip has 973 locations across the U.S., five of them so far in Illinois.
The company could not be reached for an update on its plans.
Its other locations in Illinois have QuikTrip Kitchens, which carry such items as breakfast foods, sandwiches, pizza, frozen treats, specialty beverages, pizza and grab-and-go items.
The company is hiring for the Champaign site.