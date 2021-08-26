Questions for Tom's Mailbag? Click here
CHAMPAIGN — The Ribeye on South Neil Street will "temporarily pause its dining operations" on Sept. 5, its general manager said this morning.
Buck Plummer said the longtime C-U staple will be closed for an unspecified time. "When the restaurant opens back up," Plummer said, "it will be under new ownership."
Plummer added "we are sorry for any inconvenience this decision has or will have on all the good people of East Central (Illinois)."
The Ribeye has a deep history with University of Illinois sports. Game-action photos adorn the walls and many fans make it a habit to eat there before or after a game.
In an earlier story on how the pandemic has impacted area businesses, Plummer admitted the business took a hit because fans for the most part weren't allowed to attend Illini athletic events during the 2020-21 school year.
“We have a lot of names from Springfield, Bloomington, Rockford and Effingham that are regular customers, and it was disheartening to think that just a few blocks away, there was a game being played, but no fans,” he said. “It was bittersweet and we missed out on seeing those people.”
The restaurant opened in February 1979 as Cliff Hagen’s Ribeye, part of a chain tied to the St. Louis Hawks basketball player. It parted ways with the chain in 1984.