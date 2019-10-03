CHAMPAIGN — Beginning next year, Schnucks will stop selling all tobacco products.
That includes cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff, the company said Thursday, and existing inventory will only be sold through the end of this year.
The grocery-store chain, which has stores in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, will also continue not selling e-cigarettes or vaping products.
And to encourage people to quit, smoking-cessation products will earn double points through its Schnucks Rewards program beginning Oct. 15.
“Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives,” CEO Todd Schnuck said. “Tobacco products directly contradict our core mission, and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores. We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them, and while we know this may not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities, and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.”
The company cited the World Health Organization, which says that tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the world, and the Centers for Disease Control, which says that more than 1,300 people die each day due to smoking-related illnesses.
"Unlike many other products, there is simply no moderate amount of tobacco use that is not harmful,” Schnuck said.
In the company's statement, the American Cancer Society praised the move.
"Tobacco is poised to take 1 billion lives worldwide this century, so Schnucks’ decision to no longer sell tobacco is a victory for public health, corporate responsibility, and customers,” CEO Gary Reedy said.