CHAMPAIGN — After the fast-Italian restaurant Za’s closed its two locations in January 2018, the one on West Springfield Avenue was sold and became a Dunkin’ Donuts.
Now the second location — at 1905 N. Neil St., C. — has also been sold, though its future is still uncertain.
Tim Harrington, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty, said it’s been sold to an entity he’s involved with as an investment.
“It will most likely be redeveloped,” he said. “Most likely, the building will be reused and fitted out for another single-use party.”
He said they expect to find another tenant “based on the positive things happening” at Market Place Shopping Center across the street.
Za’s, which closed after 13 years in business, sold pizza, pasta, salad and sandwiches, along with coffee and tea.