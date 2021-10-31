URBANA — The newly-renovated Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois is almost set to open, but it’s now up to Mother Nature.
“We are hoping it’s June 1,” director of golf Jim Buyze said. “We hope to have the U of I teams on it early next season, like in April or May. If all goes well, we will open it up to the public after that and if Mother Nature is cooperative, we will push for an earlier date, but you can’t predict what will happen and so all we can do is hope for the best.”
Atkins Golf Club, formerly the Stone Creek Golf Club, is located in southeast Urbana and has served as the home course of the Illini men’s and women’s golf programs for several years. In June 2020, the university announced the donation of more than 300 acres by The Atkins Group, which included the course and a $5 million renovation to follow.
The total amount of the gift was estimated at $15 million.
“It is a premium product and will be back to a championship golf course, which will be maintained at a championship level,” Buyze said. “Not only will it be the best-conditioned public golf course in the area, I would put it up against any public golf course in the Midwest.”
The course will remain closed this year. Earlier this month, the university hosted an opening day event to open the pro golf shop, the practice greens and the practice range.
“It went well and the good thing is that a lot of residents within the Stone Creek community were able to see what we had accomplished,” UI assistant athletics director Jackie Szymoniak said. “They were eager to come and check it out. It was great to see some faces again and show off what we have accomplished.”
The pro shop will carry a variety of companies and styles. Merchandise will include a variety of logo options, including the Atkins Golf Club at the University of Illinois logo, the Block I logo, as well as the Illinois Golf logo. The pro shop hours for the fall/winter will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Driving range hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to sunset and hours on Sunday and Thursday will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The driving range offers a full-length range with a teeing area. Bags of 50 range balls start at $8 with practice packages available. The 8,500-square-foot putting green, adjacent to the driving range, will be available for putting.
A new restaurant, Homegrown, will open in December, the DIA announced Wednesday. Homegrown will be managed and run by St. Joseph’s Wheelhouse owners Abbie and Ryan Rogiers. The Homegrown grand opening for full dinner service is set for early December, with the exact date to be announced later. The menu will include tasty cuisine such as marcoot creamery herb and garlic cheese curds, buttermilk chicken wings, Cuban Rueben, grass fed beef stew, and a 16-ounce ribeye.
The course’s renovation added yardage, renovated tee boxes, bunkers and greens and improved bridges and lakes.
“We have the only product that can play as long as 7,500 yards which with today’s student-athletes, is the norm,” Buyze said. “I am a product of the ‘80s and Craig Stadler, who didn’t look like much of an athlete, was on the PGA Tour. But you can’t find someone who looks like that today, even in the collegiate ranks. They train and eat well and they can do things with a golf ball that we couldn’t imagine 30 years ago. It used to be that a 6,800 or 6,900-yard course was plenty for anyone, but even with the old configuration of 7,100 yards, it wasn’t enough.”
Buyze said the “latest and greatest” technology was used on every green and bunker on the course. The greens were resurfaced, which will lead to better playability, disease resistance and heat and cold tolerance
“There are still some things to work on during the winter months,” Szymoniak added. “We still have our maintenance team that will continue to work on getting the course ready during the winter. We have some tree stumps that need to be removed and some general drainage work to finish. Some cart paths and bridges need to be finished before we can become fully operational, but we are proud of the work that we have done and can’t wait to get it open next year.”
Buyze said some greens are almost ready to go.
“We still have some grow-in to happen and we need time to do that. We need at least 100 days of growth on a green for it to be ready.”
The renovation was all done with private monies, Buyze said. “There was no state money and no tax dollars used. Money was donated to the university for this purpose, but it was all from private donations.”
The DIA will own and operate the golf club and will remain the home of the Illini golf teams. Troon Golf Course Management, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been hired to manage the club.
While the opening date for the Atkins Golf Club course is tentatively set for June, a special Atkins Players Card is available now for golfers making plans for next summer. Until Dec. 23, those who purchase the Atkins Players Card, priced at $300, will get a $50 Pro Shop credit. Atkins Players Card holders receive discounts on all golf rounds – a savings of $34 on weekend rounds, $19 off weekday rounds and $4 savings on twilight rounds. Also, 18-hole rounds for the card holders are priced at $45 with a cart and $30 for walkers, and nine-hole rounds are $25 with a cart and $20 for walkers.
The Atkins Golf Club also announced discounts for UI faculty, staff and students, as well as Alumni Association members, military and seniors, and homeowners in the Stone Creek subdivision. Season passes will be available in 2023, the first full year of the course opening.
The shutdown of the course came at an interesting time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of recreational activities suffered, but golf was not affected negatively.
“The game itself has been booming during the pandemic,” Szymoniak said. “It got a rejuvenation lift during a time that brought so much pain, heartache, anguish and financial difficulties for so many. But because it was an outside activity, it was one of the first to rebound and the game has seen a large increase in new golfers. We are excited that so many new golfers will see such a fabulous facility.”
In January, groups can book banquet and meeting spaces. The available areas include spaces for groups as small as 20 to 30 for meetings and private dinners, and room for large gatherings of as many as 200 in the upstairs ballroom.