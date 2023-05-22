DANVILLE — The Golden Nugget Danville casino isn’t open yet, but you can now dine within a stone’s throw of the slot machines at its restaurant, Saltgrass Steak House, which is now open.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has already tried it and given it rave reviews on Facebook.
“Got to try Saltgrass Steak House at the Golden Nugget Danville last night, and it was every bit as delicious as it looked,” he said.
The restaurant is located at 204 Eastgate Drive. Reservations are being taken online. The restaurant’s temporary hours are 4-9 p.m., with regular hours to follow after the casino opens.
There’s no official opening date yet for the casino itself, but Williams said local officials are hoping for final approval from the Illinois Gaming Board by the end of this month.