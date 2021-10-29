Questions for Tom's Mailbag? Just click here
CHAMPAIGN — Alexander’s Steakhouse at 202 W. Anthony Drive is now closed on Sundays and Mondays due to a staffing shortage, according to the Peoria company that owns it, Mercedes Restaurants Inc.
“This will continue indefinitely,” said Karen Getz, secretary/treasurer with the corporate office. “While we have staffing issues in all of our restaurants, we have not had to close in other markets. We have also had to turn away customers in all restaurants.”
Mercedes Restaurants also has three other Alexander’s Steakhouse locations in Peoria, Springfield and Normal.