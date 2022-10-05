RANTOUL — Work is underway at the site of the former Knights Inn motel in Rantoul on two new commercial buildings that will become home to five businesses, four of them national chains, village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said.
The new construction was launched with a groundbreaking Wednesday.
“I think there’s a recognition of growth happening in Rantoul,” Eisenhauer said.
All five spaces at the new development at 801 W. Champaign Ave. have been leased and will become home to Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Little Caesars pizza, Verizon and a nail salon, according to Tim Flanagan, director of development and construction for Deerfield-based Core Acquisition.
One of Core Acquisition’s businesses, SC Rantoul LLC, is the owner of the former Knights Inn property, he said.
The company is already doing demolition work on site, and will soon move on to utility relocation. Flanagan said the hope is to get a parking lot built before winter and to start work on the buildings in mid-November.
The targeted completion date is May 31, he said.
The buildings will include a free-standing Starbucks with drive-thrus and a 7,800-square-foot multi-use building for the other tenants, Flanagan said.
Eisenhauer said Rantoul has seen growth in visitors since the opening of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. The village is on track to host 275,000 visitors this year, he said.
“Next year we might eclipse over 300,000,” he said.
Those numbers just reflect visitors to the sports complex and don’t include those coming to the new motocross track at the former Chanute Air Force Base, which is also attracting visitors on a regular basis, Eisenhauer said.
Flanagan said his company sees Rantoul as very progressive in changing uses at the former base to a multi-entertainment destination, and his company hopes to do more in Rantoul in the future.
“It’s been a wonderful working relationship with the administrators and staff in Rantoul,” he said.