GIFFORD — The Longbranch Steakhouse has temporarily closed, starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 10, to do some cleaning and give the staff some time off.
Owner Donny Curtis, who bought the restaurant in 2015, said this is an annual temporary closure.
The restaurant will reopen from 4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 11 for the Gifford Christmas parade, and will reopen for regular hours starting Dec. 14
The restaurant serves a variety of sandwiches, chicken, pork, and shrimp dishes, but 90 percent of its business is steaks, Curtis said.
