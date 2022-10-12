CHAMPAIGN — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Champaign will close sometime in December.
A closing sale is underway at the store at 63 E. Marketview Drive, with signs announcing merchandise is currently 20 percent off.
The corporate office in New Jersey wasn’t able to be reached, but local store employees said their location would likely close sometime in December and there would probably be tiered discounts between now and the closing. The store employs about 30.
The struggling chain announced plans in August to close 150 stores.
The Champaign store wasn’t on the initial closing list of 56 stores — including six in other Illinois cities — released less than a month ago.
Other stores closing in Illinois include those in Gurnee, Schaumburg, Carbondale, Joliet, Fairview Heights and Bourbonnais.