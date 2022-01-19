Today's followup to a recent Tom's Mailbag question:
"Any update on when Jersey Mike's will be opening in the Union Square retail development?"
Scott Miller, who owns the local Jersey Mike's franchise, said at the time he hopes to open the store at 1712 W. Springfield Ave., C, in mid-January.
"We've had some supply chain issues that will prevent us from opening sooner," said Miller, who also is planning to open Jersey Mike's shops in Rantoul, Danville and Decatur.
He said he hopes to match the "strong numbers" his Bloomington shop put up when it opened Aug. 25.
TODAY'S UPDATE:
The new Jersey Mike’s sub shop is set to open Friday at 1712 W. Springfield Ave., C, at the northeast corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues.
It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Franchisee Scott Miller is planning a grand opening and fundraiser for the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club from Jan. 26-30. Customers with special fundraising coupons can make a minimum $3 contribution in exchange for a regular sub.
More to come in It’s Your Business Sunday.