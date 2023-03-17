Drop in a restaurant question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Two new Jersey Mike’s locations in Rantoul and Danville are set to open in the fall, according to Scott Miller, the franchise owner/operator.
The new Danville location will be at 3655 N. Vermilion St. between Starbucks and an OSF OnCall urgent care center.
Miller said he expects to get the Danville site from the builder to begin work on the Jersey Mike's space in mid-June and he hopes to have it open at the end of September or early October.
He hopes to open the new Rantoul location, to be in a new development at 801 W. Champaign Ave., in early to mid-September, he said.
That’s reflecting about a two-week delay due to wind damage to the framing, he said.
Miller also has Jersey Mike’s locations under various stages of development in Galesburg, Springfield and Forsyth, and is looking at a site in Quincy that he likely wouldn’t begin building until next year, he said.