Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Each week, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions about all things restaurants. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — The wait is almost over.
Raising Cane’s has tentatively set Feb. 28 as the opening for its restaurant under construction at 411 E. Green St., C.
But, note, that date was provided with a caveat: It’s not definite, given that some delays could occur in the weeks ahead, according to Julia Doyle, spokeswoman for the chain.
Plans for the Campustown site were announced in September 2021.
Know for its chicken-finger meals, Raising Cane’s is still targeting July for the opening of its second Champaign location where Applebee’s used to be, at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., C, Doyle said.
More in this weekend's "It's Your Business" column in print editions of The News-Gazette.