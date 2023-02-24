At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
CHAMPAIGN — Dick’s Sporting Goods will be opening soon in a temporary location while the Dick’s and Field and Stream stores at Market Place Mall are closed for remodeling.
The temporary location will be at 63 E. Marketview St., C, in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond store next to Barnes and Noble.
The chain’s corporate office has declined to provide details about what’s on the way for the mall space, but it has posted job openings for an executive director and other positions in Champaign for its new brand, House of Sport.
More in "It's Your Business" in Weekend Extra.