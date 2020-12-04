The charming story of the origin of the lighted Christmas trees in Champaign's Greencroft neighborhood, details about the new security fence around Danville's VA medical center, a lament about partisan politics in Champaign County, sad news about car seat safety checks, no news yet about the former Savoy 16 theaters and more information about the historic course of the Boneyard Creek. Plus, What is the proper term for residents of Champaign and Urbana?