CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign is on track to fulfill a $2.75 million sales tax rebate to the Costco store well within the projected six years or before, though the original development agreement gives the city 10 years to pay that off.
The store opened in October 2020, and so far the city has rebated $1,020,607 of the sales tax money the store generates, according to Courtney Kouzmanoff, the city’s financial services manager and budget officer.
Information about how much sales tax revenue the store is collecting is proprietary, she said. In 2019, city officials projected the store — which is at Market Place mall where Bergner’s used to be — would bring in $7.1 million in sales tax over six years.
Kouzmanoff said the store’s fuel pumps are also generating motor fuel tax revenue, which isn’t subject to a rebate, and the amount of motor fuel tax from that location is also proprietary information.
What isn’t proprietary: According to county records, the Champaign Costco store paid $671,499 in 2021 property taxes this year to 10 taxing districts in Champaign County.
More than half, $374,872, went to Unit 4 schools. The city of Champaign got the second-largest slice, $96,472, followed by Champaign County at $61,190.