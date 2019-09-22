On Sunday night, Sept. 15, Purdue Pharmaceuticals, the painkiller pharmaceutical company sued nationwide on claims of contributing to the nationwide epidemic of opioid dependency and overdose, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief. The filing begins an automatic stay on all collection actions against the company.
What is a bankruptcy automatic stay?
Bankruptcy law is federal law passed by U.S. Congress. When a person or company (in bankruptcy called the “debtor”) owes money or other obligations to its/his/her creditors, the filing of a bankruptcy case in bankruptcy court (special federal courts created to administrate bankruptcy cases) halts all collection activities by the creditors against the debtor or debtor’s property.
Many actions against a debtor are not halted by bankruptcy filings. These are specifically listed in the bankruptcy law. If the action is not of a type specifically listed as an exception, the automatic stay generally applies to all pre-filing claims and the action, collection, demand, etc. by creditors must stop.
Common exceptions are divorce cases where a debtor’s spouse is seeking an order of divorce or child custody. Property distribution between the debtor and the ex-remain stayed, however.
Criminal actions are not stayed. If you are in court on trial for a traffic violation, that proceeding can proceed during your bankruptcy case.
Also, during the automatic stay, the federal government can withhold a debtor’s tax refund and apply it to certain taxes owed.
Purdue and its managers, officers, owners and other co-defendants were getting sued by thousands of claimants in scores of courts across the nation; many suits are by states’ attorneys general, including Illinois’, in their respective state courts. Purdue had several trials about to begin when the company pulled the bankruptcy emergency brake.
The problem for Purdue’s co-defendants in those cases is that generally the automatic stay only applies to the bankruptcy debtor, not nonbankruptcy parties that might also owe on the same debt.
A handful of bankruptcy courts have ruled that nonbankruptcy parties can have the benefit of the stay of their court proceedings if the nonbankruptcy co-debtor and the debtor are so legally entwined as to be considered one and the same (like corporate officers of the corporate debtor). It is speculated that the family that owns Purdue and who are also getting sued in this kaleidoscope of jurisdictions is hoping the bankruptcy judge declares the automatic stay applies to them in all those suits.
The hornet’s nest there is that even if such stay is declared by the bankruptcy court, how are all these claims to be resolved? The bankruptcy judge could rule that the suits proceed anyway in their respective jurisdictions to determine if Purdue is liable to particular claimants for particular sums.
No collection on any proven claim would be allowed until Purdue comes forth with a plan to be approved by the bankruptcy judge to repay some or all the established claims with some or all its creditors. This is how Chapter 11s work.
The Purdue bankruptcy case will be a flowchart of law worthy of dissection in law school bankruptcy classes for generations to come.
For the thousands of lives already lost in the opioid epidemic, however, it has come a generation too late.