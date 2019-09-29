Say you buy an RV so as to escape the harsh Illinois winter in Florida (following the harsh hurricane season in Florida). A couple of weeks after you buy it from the seller, the stupid thing starts leaking when it rains. Your kitchen table and wall are ruined.
Can we give back the RV to the seller and demand our money back without giving the seller an opportunity to repair the stupid thing? The Illinois Supreme Court, in a recent case of first impression, said, “Yes, we can!”
There is Illinois statutory law called the commercial code dealing with backing out of the acceptance of the purchase of a “good” (generally all things movable except money and investment securities). Two scenarios exist for backing out.
In either case, a buyer can back out of the deal after accepting the good only if there is a problem with the good that really devalues the good.
First, if the buyer bought the item knowing the problem existed but did so on the assumption seller would fix it, then the buyer has to give the seller reasonable opportunity to fix the problem so the good would be acceptable to buyer.
Second, and the question before the Illinois Supremes was, suppose the buyer didn’t know nor should have known about a problem with the good at the time of purchase. Does the buyer have to give seller a chance, perhaps a couple of chances or more, to fix the stupid problem before having the right to demand the money back?
A plain reading of the statute in question, said the Supremes, says the buyer does not. The RV in question was only worth 10 percent of the purchase price once the leak was discovered and the interior ruined with water. So, a substantial devaluation occurred.
Before sale, the buyer had no idea about the leaking hull nor should have.
Thus, under such circumstances, a buyer could return the item without further ado. A buyer must give notice of the defect and refund demand within a reasonable time after discovery of the problem and the item has not substantially changed in its condition (other than the defect) since purchase.
Say I spend $600 on a new golf driver and on my first backswing on the course the club head flies off. I return the driver to the pro shop where I bought it and demand a refund. It’s almost valueless with no head, and I had no idea of such a defect nor should I have when I bought it. I never liked Nike anyway.
But, suppose at sale the pro had told me it’s a refurbished club, and if there are any problems, he will fix it. I agree to that. Then I might just have to let the pro try to get that head reattached properly before I can get my money back.
Sellers beware — simply declaring “all sales are final” on the sale of a defective item does not get you off the hook. The Illinois commercial code on backing out of items already accepted does not allow that.
Under the Illinois commercial code, the rights of buyers to return accepted goods which have defects is awfully leak-proof.
Unlike the RV.