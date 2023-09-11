Maybe you’ve seen headlines discussing “zombie loans.” That’s a debt thought dead by the borrower, but rises again.
This is where borrower has defaulted on making loan repayment. The lender thereafter sits on the loan for a long time not bugging borrower for repayment nor sues to collect. This leads borrower to think the lender has abandoned the loan. Then, out of the proverbial blue, the lender pounces on borrower renewing demand for payment and/or takes legal action to collect.
Are there any legal defenses to such zombie loans (other than using flame-throwers or machetes)? Possibly.
Under loan agreements where a borrower fails to make a timely repayment obligated to be made by borrower, that is called a “default”. Upon default, lenders would generally have the right to take action to collect (usually file a lawsuit).
Before suit, lenders typically notify the borrower of the default. In many instances, such as home mortgage loans (money was borrowed to buy a house), the law requires lenders to try to work with borrowers to resolve the default. Credit card companies also typically reach out, first by letters and then by phone calls, to try to get borrower to start repaying again.
But what happens when all that stops? It’s rare, but it does happen.
For whatever beaucratic reason, the lender stops hounding borrower and/or does not immediately sue after default by borrower. The borrower is not bothered for a long time — years perhaps — and so borrower thinks the loan is over with.
But no. Even if a lender gives up actively trying to collect, the law does not say the loan is automatically unenforceable.
Except for two things, both of which the burden is on the borrower to show in court.
First, there is a time limit (statute of limitations) for a lender to file suit to collect after a default. Under Illinois law, it’s generally 10 years from the date of default for written contracts signed by borrower. For loans agreements not in writing signed by the borrower, it’s generally five years from default. Suits not filed for collection in the applicable statute of limitation can be barred by the judge.
Another defense is called “laches.”
No, it’s not a latch that fastens two objects, but it’s pronounced the same. Laches is where, even if the statute of limitations hasn’t run, loan collection is nevertheless barred when that time-passage shows a lack of diligence by the party asserting the claim and an injury or prejudice to the borrower has resulted from the delay.
Prejudice might mean something like, since the original lender had not sued or bugged the borrower about collecting for a long time since default, the borrower thought the loan waived and borrower went out and got loans from other parties which borrower would not have done if the original lender had been suing or at least pestering borrower about repaying borrower’s original loan.
Laches is tough to prove, but in the right circumstance it can lock the latch on lender’s effort to collect.
And throw away the key.
So, if you think your lender has abandoned your loan, check with your cabinet attorney to see if you have the right lach.
I like bronze.