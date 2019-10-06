In light of the U.S. House of Representatives commencing an impeachment inquiry of POTUS 45, let’s dust off and review the flow chart for removing from office by impeachment federal officers, including the president.
The power to so remove is in Sections 2 and 3 of Article I of the U.S. Constitution. Under Article II, Section 4, upon impeachment in the House of Representatives for, and conviction in the Senate of, treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors (none of these terms are defined in the Constitution), federal officers shall be removed from office. The specific procedure for removal is set forth in the rules for the House and Senate as established by those respective chambers.
The following are the seven steps for removal.
Step 1: The initiation of an impeachment investigation by the House Judiciary Committee. This has been done by direction of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Step 2: The Judiciary Committee votes on whether a recommendation of impeachment be submitted to the House. The committee may use its investigation as well as reports or investigations from other committees or governmental agencies.
If by a majority of the committee members the Judiciary Committee finds impeachable charges are warranted, it will draw up the charges (called articles of impeachment) for submission to the full House.
Step 3: The House then votes to approve (or not) the proposed articles of impeachment, either as a whole or on each article: A majority vote is required on an article in order to submit that article to the Senate for trial.
Step 4: Articles of impeachment voted on by a majority in the House must then be tried in the Senate to determine guilt or not on each submitted article. The Senate issues a summons to the president to answer the charges. If the president does not appear, a not guilty response will be noted.
Step 5: Trial is then held before the senators in the Senate. The House managers act as prosecutors, and the president through his counsel can defend against the charges. Per Senate rules, evidence can be presented — which is similar to trial procedures used in federal courts. Witnesses can testify and be cross-examined and documents submitted. The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court presides as the trial judge, allowing or disallowing submissions of evidence.
Step 6: The Senate then goes into closed session to deliberate the guilt or non-guilt on each article of impeachment.
Step 7: The Senate then goes into open session to record the vote. A vote finding guilt on any article must be by a two-thirds majority. If guilty on any one article, the officer is removed from office and disqualified from holding future offices.
Only two presidents have been impeached. The first was Andrew Johnson in 1868. In the Senate trial, he was acquitted by only one vote. The other was Bill Clinton in 1998. His impeachment fell 17 Senate votes short of conviction.
In 1974, the House Judiciary Committee voted a recommendation of articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon, but he resigned before a full House vote was taken.
Keep this cheat sheet handy. It may be useful in the coming months.