If you have an agreement with the next-door neighbor to share maintenance of the fence that runs right down the middle of the property line, is that agreement an estate interest or a license? Don’t know the difference?
Pay close attention because the difference can affect that agreement in the future. This is complicated.
An estate interest in real estate is a privilege in the land, distinct from ownership in the land itself. It can generally only be enforced by being put in writing and the writing says the interest is given by the owner to another by grant or conveyance.
One can be granted an easement from the landowner under the terms of the easement granted. Typical are easements given utility companies so they can place and maintain their pipes, cables and wires above, in, under and through the land owned by another. By agreement or operation of law, such easement interests typically stay with the land, whoever thereafter owns it.
Another easement scenario might be a landowner allowing a neighbor to drive through the owner’s land to get to the neighbor’s land when that land cannot be gotten to any other way. Maybe the neighbors share a common driveway to get to their respective garages. They might grant each other an easement interest to use and maintain the driveway.
That agreement is put in writing. The agreement says that easement right runs with the lands forever. Thus, if new people come into ownership of both properties, both new owners are bound by that original agreement. That easement right each new owner has in the driveway is an “estate” interest and can only be amended or ended by the mutual agreement of the new owners
A license is a different kettle of fish. It is, like the easement, permission to do an act upon another’s land. But it is an agreement only between those two parties and is not binding on a subsequent owner of the land involved. It is not a grant or conveyance of an interest in the land.
My right to use the apartment ends when my lease term ends. And except for specific state statutory laws applicable only in particular circumstances, a new owner is not bound by the previous lease and can immediately evict me in the middle of my lease term with the previous owner.
My agreement with the neighbor to use my field to cross over to his might be only a license and thus terminates upon my selling my land to another. Thereafter the neighbor is trespassing.
This thing between having a license to use another’s land or having an estate interest in another’s land boils down to whether your right ends when the original owner granting the right transfers their ownership to another. Putting the use agreement in writing and using language of a “grant” or “conveyance” and “runs with the land” are the keys.
Most American real estate law comes from medieval England, which explains why it’s so indecipherable.
Not sure about that agreement on the fence running down your property line? See a lawyer.
Or a contractor.
Or a therapist.
Or all three.