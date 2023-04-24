Last week, we discussed what grand juries are and what they do. Today, let’s deliberate on petit juries.
What is a petit jury as opposed to a grand jury, and what is the compensation paid by the government to folks serving on either?
Remember, grand jurors investigate and decide whether a person should be charged with a crime.
Petit jurors sit in a particular civil or criminal trial to determine liability or guilt based on the evidence presented by the different parties and the instructions of law given by the judge. In civil cases, they decide if claimants have proven their claim(s) against the party being sued, and if so, what remedy the claimant is entitled to under the law. In criminal cases, they decide if the person charged has committed the alleged crime.
Petit jurors selected for a trial serve on that trial until it is over. Once done, they may be called to sit on another trial if their petit jury term is not ended.
Federal petit juror terms last the longer of the trial they are in or for a month. Illinois petit jurors serve the longer of the trial they are in or the petit jury term set by that county (typically from one week to as many as three months, depending on the county).
Federal grand and petit jurors are paid $50 a day. Federal grand jurors can get up to $60 a day after serving 45 days. Federal petit jurors can get up to $60 a day after serving 10 days on a trial. Grand or petit jurors who are employees of the federal government are paid their regular salary in lieu of this fee.
Grand and petit federal jurors are reimbursed for reasonable transportation expenses and parking fees. They also receive a subsistence allowance covering meals and lodging if they are required to stay overnight.
Non-federal employers may continue paying a federal grand or petit juror’s salary during all or part of jury service, but are not required to do so. However, federal law forbids any employer from firing, intimidating or coercing any permanent employee because of their federal jury service.
Illinois juror reimbursement is county by county. Jurors serving in Champaign County, for example, get a whopping $10 a day. Sangamon County is a whoppier $15 per day. Reasonable travel and actual day care expenses are reimbursed.
As with federal law, Illinois law prohibits employers from firing or disciplining qualified employees for doing any juror service. Employers under Illinois law are not required to give paid leave for such service. But they cannot require a night-shift worker to work while such employee is doing jury duty in the daytime.
Oh, by the way, the daily fee compensation for federal or state jury service is considered taxable income by the IRS. You’ll get issued a 1099-G form from your local friendly government.
It would not be surprising that the thin juror compensation can create 12 angry men missing work. But, in doing such vital service — without which the American justice system would become one gigantic mistrial — perhaps they will be 12 nonplussed citizens who at least have the satisfaction of knowing they have fulfilled one of the most important civic duties owed to their communities.