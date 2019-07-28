Can a public official who uses social media as a platform for conducting official business and interacting with the public block persons on that official’s platform?
Nope. That’s a First Amendment violation.
A federal appellate court recently made such a ruling in a suit filed against POTUS 45 who had blocked unwanted tweets on POTUS 45’s Twitter account.
Seven persons were blocked by President Donald Trump when they voiced criticisms of him and his policies. The court found the blocking was an unconstitutional suppression of free speech.
Let’s understand this: There is no constitutional freedom of speech between private parties. So, if I as private citizen block another Twitter user on my Twitter account because of that twit’s political views, that’s OK. I’m not the government. Constitutionally protected rights are those of citizens to be free of violation of those rights by the government or its actors acting in their official capacity.
POTUS 45 argued he owns the account himself, not the government. Thus, no constitutional violation for the block.
However, the court found that social media platforms, when used by an official to conduct official business, become public forums. Under long-standing federal constitutional law, public forums are those used by the government to which constitutional rights kick in. If the government rents a private movie theater to conduct government business, the private movie theater becomes a public forum.
As the federal court noted, if Mr. T uses a Twitter account for his own, nongovernmental purposes, the account is not a public forum, and he can block whomever he wants for any reason. But he didn’t use it for his own purposes. And it doesn’t matter who “owns” the account any more than it matters who owns the theater. The issue is whether the government is using the forum for government business.
And by gosh, by trumpet, POTUS 45 uses his Twitter to tweet everything government. His name is splashed on his account as the 45th president of the U.S. His policies, such as they are, have been announced in his tweets, along with nominees to government posts, his criticism and adulation of foreign leaders, and his criticism and adulation of legislative agendas.
His press secretary said that the president’s tweets should be considered official statements by the “president of the United States.” The National Archives are keeping track of his tweets as part of his administration’s official records.
So, said the court, just because the president blocks another account does not mean the president somehow becomes a private person when he does so. If he is presidential when he tweets, he is presidential when he blocks those who disagree with him.
Cases such as this will be very fact-specific in determining if a government official is using a social media outlet in such a manner that his/her outlet becomes a public forum, thereby invoking First Amendment rights.
Got it? Good.
Now let’s get your nose out of this column discussing the First Amendment and get back to something really important — like what everyone on Twitter thinks about the “Lion King” remake.