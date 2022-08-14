What is a wage garnishment, and how does that work?
Wage deductions (as it’s called under the law) are where your creditor has sued you in court and gotten a money judgment, which is a declaration under law that a certain amount of money is owed by you to the creditor.
If you are employed, drawing hourly wages or a salary, the creditor could get a court order requiring your employer to turn over a certain amount of each paycheck.
After judgment is entered by a court, if the creditor knows who your employer is, the creditor sends a questionnaire (called interrogatories) to the employer asking about your wage amounts.
The employer has to respond to the creditor by the deadline imposed by law.
If the answers show the employee is making enough to be deducted under the law, the creditor makes a request to the judge to order the employer turn over to the creditor the qualified amount from each paycheck until the judgment is paid in full, or the employee leaves the employment of the employer, or the judgment expires under the conditions imposed by law.
Under Illinois law, a deduction is the lesser of 1) 15 percent of the gross amount paid that week or 2) the disposable earnings (earnings after deductions for taxes, insurance, retirement, etc.) that exceeds 45 times the federal minimum hourly wage (or the Illinois minimum wage, whichever is greater).
The employer has to keep track of each pay period and calculate the amount of wages to see what amount, if any, is available for turnover.
If you have more than one debt that creditors are using wage deductions on, only one deduction at a time may be in operation for the maximum deduction allowed, and they are in the priority the creditors got in filing for the deduction.
Subsequent creditors will have to wait in line with one exception — deduction orders for payment of child or spousal support. Those claims get priority in deduction.
Other states may have different laws on how much, if any, wages can be turned over to creditors.
But if any favor creditors more than allowed under a federal law for wage deductions, the employee/debtor can use the federal wage-deduction amount.
It allows deductions for the lesser of 25 percent of disposable income or 30 times the federal minimum wage.
Illinois’ law is more favorable to employees/debtors than the feds, so it is operable for anyone subject to the Illinois wage deduction law.
Both Illinois and federal law say an employer cannot fire an employee who has one debt being collected by wage deduction.
If there is more than one debt that creditors are trying to collect through wage deduction, then the employer can fire the employee if the employer wants.
An employer who violates the federal wage deduction law in this regard is subject to federal criminal prosecution.
Federal courts have ruled that fired employees cannot sue their employer for wrongful firing under the federal wage deduction act, only the Department of Labor can.
The best defense to a wage deduction is to not be employed.
Unemployment does have its benefits, other than living in a homeless shelter or in a cardboard box on the street.