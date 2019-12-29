Today’s topic: permanent injunctions.
An enlightening example is a court order entered shortly before Christmas in a record-breaking $191 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission in Federal Court in Arizona. It was filed against the University of Phoenix, a privately owned university, and its parent company Apollo Education Group, seeking to stop these defendants from collecting certain student debts obtained by deceptive practices.
The FTC is empowered by Congress to enforce consumer rights under federal law. It can sue businesses or individuals who use unfair or deceptive practices to sell goods or services. In this case the FTC claimed the UOP used false advertising to attract students.
The FTC alleged that UOP and Apollo used advertising that suggested UOP was closely linked to companies such as Microsoft, Twitter, Adobe and Yahoo such that attending UOP would create job opportunities for its students with these employers, and that UOP could tailor a student’s curriculum for such jobs.
And it was all a lie.
So claimed the FTC, and so settled UOP and Apollo (without an official admission by the defendants of any wrong-doing) in an agreement whose terms were then entered by the federal judge as a court order — a permanent injunction.
UOP and Apollo were ordered to cease collecting any student debts for those students that enrolled from October 2012 through December 2016. These defendants were to rebuy or otherwise stop third-party debt buyers from trying to collect student debt from this class of students.
They were also ordered to stop making “misrepresentations” regarding the defendants’ relationship with any companies or employers that would create career or employment opportunities, or that its students receive special preference or access to such employers. In effect it ordered UOP to stop doing what it was claimed to be doing.
It was ordered to repay those students their loans collected after September 2019. The defendants were further ordered not to withhold diplomas from these students because of their unpaid student debt. Plus, the defendants must fork over to the FTC $50 million by Dec. 30. And, the defendants were ordered to provide reports — some for the next 10 years — showing compliance with all the things they were ordered to do.
What happens when a permanent injunction is intentionally not followed by the party ordered to follow it? Ultimately, money fines on the corporate violator and/or fines and jail time for its human officers or managers.
Criticism has been leveled at the FTC settlement for not requiring payment by UOP of student loans funded by the government or other private lenders.
Given today’s attitude about protecting consumers, it’s a miracle the FTC achieved anything at all.
Happy New Year, University of Phoenix and its classes of 2012-2016!
Now, where’s that resume for my Microsoft job interview again?
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.