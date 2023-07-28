Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
“This is not Motel 6. This is not Comfort Inn. This is Hilton. Tapestry Collection by Hilton. It’s a four-star hotel,” Marquis Ventures CEO Pervaiz Usman told Urbana aldermen this week, part of the developer’s plea for an extension to the previously granted extension on its Hotel Royer project.
His wish — to push the deadline back from Aug. 31, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024 — is about to be granted. Aldermen agreed to advance the request for another extension to Monday’s agenda for a vote.
But the gleeful tone of last November’s meeting, when aldermen approved the previous extension without hesitation, was lacking this week, with Usman and other representatives of the developer being challenged on several issues.
A few of the questions we got at least partial answers on:
What’s the holdup?
This part hasn’t changed since the group’s last council appearance nine months ago. It’s largely a combination of challenges that the developer knew going in (giving a 100-year-old hotel an extreme makeover) and ones no one saw coming (supply-chain issues “unlike any ever seen before,” said Marquis Ventures partner Haaris Pervaiz).
Typically, a hotel will have six to eight types of rooms, Pervaiz said. The 131-room former Urbana-Lincoln Hotel and Landmark Hotel has 35 variations, partly a product of containing two buildings constructed 60 years apart (1920s, 1980s)
Alderwoman Shirese Hursey can relate to the supply-chain woes, having recently had to wait six-plus months for a refrigerator filter to be delivered.
“I’m willing to give you this benefit of the doubt,” she said.
Marquis representatives didn’t go into any detail about which missing pieces of the puzzle were causing the holdup, but expressed both frustration, over not knowing precisely when needed equipment ordered "a long time ago" will arrive, and confidence, that the finished project will please everyone.
Said Usman: "We are transforming this hotel into a luxury upscale hotel that is unlikely any other hotel in the country."
What price will Marquis Ventures pay if it misses the latest deadline?
With $5.5 million in city money at stake — that’s the amount of the bond Urbana will issue after the project is completed — staff recommended granting the extension but also building into the agreement “a pre-determined reduction(s) in the incentive … so that the developer understands precisely what is at stake by missing” the Feb. 29, 2024 date.
That won’t happen — at least not in this round.
Usman, predictably, said that was the right move, adding that every day that passes without bodies in beds means lost revenue for his business: “Penalizing the developer for circumstances out of their control could crate a disincentive for future investments, economic growth and development.”
The first alderman to speak after the developer’s opening statements delivered a passionate objection to the idea of a financial penalty, calling it a “rude, unappreciative” gesture.
“I don’t understand why we’re doing this penalty crap,” Chris Evans said. “My allegiance is with the workers. I go by that project every day and I see how hard those crews are working on this building and what you want is this building to be done right. That’s what’s going to sustain it for the long term. For us to (say) ‘Oh, we want it done by February,’ I mean, come on.
“… They are taking it back to the studs on just about every inch of that building. There’s nothing like it. And Urbana is very lucky, extremely lucky, that a corporation has been willing to take it to this level, to invest this much money to bring it back, restore it, repair it and make it better than it was. … You gotta be patient with these things.”
None of the five aldermen on hand (Maryalice Wu and James Quisenberry were absent) expressed support for a financial penalty if the next deadline is blown.
However, Chaundra Bishop said, “this is the last extension before there is an impact on finances.”
On the Hotel Royer page, Hilton’s own booking website states: “We’re accepting reservations for November 28, 2023, and beyond.” The latest project extension runs through February 2024. What gives?
A version of this question was asked multiple times, by multiple aldermen, bringing responses that didn’t lead to the desired result of “we’ll change it.”
Usman first said the hope was the hotel might still open sometime before Nov. 28. "But I cannot put a promise here because delay of the equipment, delay of some of the material can happen."
Joseph Prior, Marquis’ corporate director of operations, said the request to take up until Feb. 29 was made “just to be safe.”
Grace Wilken reminded the council guests that Hilton’s booking site had another opening date advertised as recently as June, when it was taking reservations for rooms priced at $124 to $136 on Sept. 28 and beyond.
Pervaiz said the group meets with Hilton officials every week to provide updates that are used to determine when opening day might be.
Added Usman: “Hilton wants us to open the booking so the day that we open, we’re not empty. This is the guidance that comes from them. But we’ll discuss this concern.”
They’d better. Because “if this comes back in front of us, I will be paying attention to what date is listed on the website and what date it actually moves forward, whether for another request for an extension or an amendment,” Alderwoman Jaya Kolisetty said. “I think that point about trust, that’s vital to us here in Urbana. And if it’s being advertised as opening one date and we’re being told something else, that doesn’t look good.
“So I strongly encourage you to talk to Hilton about that opening date if you don’t think you can make it.”
What’s left to do?
At different points during the meeting, Usman described the project as being “almost done,” “almost 90 percent done” and “90 percent done,” adding: “Most of the rooms are ready, the furniture has been installed, carpet has been done.”
That didn’t jibe with what aldermen saw during a site visit two weeks ago.
Here’s Bishop: “I’m not a developer but it seemed like there was just more than furniture or things that needed to be placed. There was still actual construction, stuff being done, walls still being open.”
Wilken: “There’s still a lot of work in the downtown commons area.”
Evans, while reiterating his appreciation for the company taking on this behemoth of a project: “As one who took the tour, there is a lot of work to be done. There just is. You can’t hide that. You say that you’re 90 percent finished. Man, I don’t see it.”