It’s move-in month in Champaign-Urbana, the time when there’s a big turnover in population and a lot of people drive around and wonder what happened to Kirby Avenue in Urbana and Florida Avenue in Champaign.
Here’s a quiz on some of the oddities of life in East Central Illinois.
1. What divides Urbana and Champaign?
A. the Prius Curtain
B. the University of Illinois
C. Wright Street
D. politics
2. Which city has a higher median age?
3. Which city has a higher poverty rate?
4. Which city is older?
5. Which city has a higher median property value?
6. Both towns are majority White. What is the No. 2 race?
7. Why is it called Kirby Avenue in Champaign and Florida Avenue in Urbana?
8. Was a merger of Champaign and Urbana ever attempted?
9. True or false: A famous politician defended the first accused murderer in Champaign County.
10. The Boneyard is ...
A. a Native American burial site northeast of Urbana
B. an auto junkyard in Champaign
C. a natural body of water that flows through Champaign-Urbana, much like the San Antonio River Walk.
11. A new Costco store is under construction in Champaign. What was at the site before that?
A. Sears
B. Montgomery Ward
C. Bergner’s
12. Champaign’s largest manufacturing facility is the 57-year-old Kraft Heinz plant on the northwest side of town. What is made there?
A. margarine and salad dressings
B. macaroni and cheese, Miracle Whip, mayonnaise and salad dressings
C. macaroni and cheese, ketchup and horseradish
13. It’s common knowledge that the top two home countries of University of Illinois students are the United States and China. What is No. 3?
A. Canada
B. Mexico
C. India
14. True or false: There has never been a U.S. senator from Illinois who lived in Champaign-Urbana.
15. True or false: The Ku Klux Klan was banned in Champaign-Urbana.
Answers
1. For the most part, it is Wright Street, which also divides the University of Illinois campus.
2. Champaign’s population is older, 27.2 years to Urbana’s 24.3.
3. Urbana has a higher poverty rate, 31.9 percent to Champaign’s 26.9.
4. Urbana, the county seat, is older. It was founded in 1833. Champaign, originally called West Urbana, was incorporated in 1860.
5. Champaign’s median property value is $156,700 to Urbana’s $146,700.
6. The second-highest race, by population, depends on where you live. In Champaign, it’s Black at 17.5 percent. In Urbana, it’s Asian at 19.6 percent.
7. It’s Kirby Avenue in Champaign and Florida Avenue in Urbana because it wasn’t until 1955 that the state announced it would help pay for a viaduct under the Illinois Central tracks that also would finally link the two unattached streets that now skirt south of the “horseshoe” at Memorial Stadium. At the time the stadium opened in 1924, there was no street there.
8. A merger of Champaign and Urbana has been attempted twice — in 1953 and 1980 — and both times, it failed. In both towns.
9. True. A country lawyer named Abraham Lincoln defended William Weaver, who was accused of shooting a man. Weaver was convicted and sentenced to death but escaped — literally. He allegedly fled to northern Wisconsin and never returned to Champaign County.
10. The Boneyard is a natural body of water that flows through Champaign-Urbana. It really isn’t anything like the San Antonio River Walk, although back in the 1970s, there were dreamers who saw that possibility.
11. A Costco store is being built at what once was the location of a P.A. Bergner store. Bergner’s originally was an upscale, Peoria-based retailer that was sold several times before going out of business in 2018.
12. When it opened in 1963, the Kraft plant made margarine and salad dressings. It now makes macaroni and cheese, Miracle Whip, mayonnaise and salad dressings.
13. India, with 1,512 students attending the UI last fall. China was tops among international students with 5,825.
14. False. William B. McKinley, of Champaign, was elected to the Senate almost 100 years ago, in November 1920. He died in office in 1926.
15. False. It operated openly here in the early 1920s, even owning a theater in Urbana where in 1923 there was a Klan-officiated wedding.
