Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Steve Leon isn’t going to like this story.
It’s about him.
“I like to be invisible,” the 70-year-old, motorcycle-riding, golf-playing, time-giving, award-winning Chittick Eye Care optometrist said. “I don’t like to be in the public eye. Can you just run my picture and a sentence along with it?”
On Saturday, Leon has no choice but to stand under the spotlight for some well-deserved recognition. He’ll be in Springfield for the 124th Illinois Optometric Association meeting to be recognized as O.D. of the Year — the Heisman Trophy of his profession.
“When I heard about it I said ‘No-no-no-no — there are other people who deserve this.’”
We’ll tell more of Leon’s story as part of our series on family-owned outfits in Central Illinois Business magazine (flip to A-4). He joined his dad’s optometry shop in Villa Grove in 1980 and, like the late John Leon, made community service part of his routine. He’s still heavy into the Villa Grove Lions Club, was president of the town’s chamber of commerce and jaycees, and served on the board of Urbana’s Reading Group.
Leon (Villa Grove High Class of ‘69) said retirement isn’t an option yet, even with a 2011 Harley-Davidson Road Glide and a set of golf clubs demanding more attention.
“I love my patients, and I consider them as part of my family,” said Leon, husband to Pam and father of three daughters. “I treat them like family. That’s what keeps me going.”
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- New Illini track director likes to 'do things differently'
- 5 questions with Petros Kyprianou
- Powerful typhoon hits north Philippines, thousands evacuated
- Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal
- Kirchner Building Center to build new, larger facility in Danville
- 50 years after its construction, downtown Champaign's first high-rise gets a face-lift
- Norman: UI career 'amazing experience and moment in my life'
- Faces of Fall: Sept. 25, 2022
- Four observations at the halfway point of the 2022 prep football season
- Maroons find joy in McKinley Field experience despite game's outcome
Most Popular
Articles
- Inside Bob Dylan’s rider: No recording performance, entering venue during songs, talapia, trout, dull desserts
- A peek into the Mailbag: Is Mahomet about to strike coffee gold?
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Sept. 23, 2022
- High school football scoreboard: Sept. 23-24, 2022
- Prison sentence for Mahomet man who fled from police in a luxury car
- Anderson: 'I come from places that are very, very humbling'
- "'One of a kind' is a cliché, but not for A-Rock"
- Cynthia 'Cindy' Douglas
- Randy Rademacher
- Brandon Myles