Top of the Morning, April 20, 2021
Jim Bailey’s title at Advanced Filtration Systems is technical support manager.
Translated, “he takes care of everything for us,” human resource manager Annette Darling said. “No job is too small for him.”
Darling credits Bailey and his facility team for Advanced Filtration Systems’ latest honor: The Champaign plant is April’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s flag award for proper display of Old Glory.
In June, Advanced Filtration Systems will celebrate 35 years of business. Bailey arrived soon after Day 1 and has worked there longer than any of the 211 current employees — a crew that includes a number of veterans.
The attention to detail is appreciated.
“He checks on our flag daily, makes sure the lighting is right and changes it when it’s torn,” Darling said. “He knows so much about our business and where we came from.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.