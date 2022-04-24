Top of the Morning, April 24, 2022
With their classmate and fellow FFA member in the hospital after undergoing brain surgery, Salt Fork High students Brixton Smith and Avery Keith took the podium on behalf of Nate Becraft at Wednesday’s Section 18 banquet. Their emotional message: Vote for Becraft and help fulfull his dream of becoming an FFA officer.
Later that night, Becraft was announced as vice-president of the 13-school district despite his absence.
“It was powerful,” Salt Fork ag teacher and FFA adviser Stacey Rickard said. “It showed that you don’t let your family fight alone.”
Salt Fork is hurting — but rallying — after Becraft’s serious and unexpected setback. The junior is as popular in school as he is in the community, where he’s been a productive volunteer with the Fairmount Fire Department and Oakwood Fire Protection District.
“Nathan is a very smart, dedicated, determined, hard-working boy,” said Cindy Bennett Decker, a close family friend who shares a school district office with his mother. “When he is passionate about something, he follows through. (He) has one of the biggest, most-kind hearts of anyone. Helping others makes him happy.”
At 6 p.m. Monday in the high school gym, there will be a community prayer circle led by Becraft’s pastor at Grace Community in Tilton.
Well-wishes and donations have flowed in to the high school since Becraft fell ill (arteriovenous malformation), the hashtag #PrayersForNathan unifying all corners of Vermilion County.
On Friday, Decker updated Becraft’s condition — “he has started moving extremities” — and passed on that his parents “want to thank everyone for all the prayers, donations and for loving their boy.”
On Friday, Rickard’s FFA team competed in Champaign without one of its leaders.
“Our room’s been rocked. It’s quiet without him,” Rickard said. “It’s going to be a long, hard fight but he has a lot of people all rooting for him.”