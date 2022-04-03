Top of the Morning, April 3, 2022
On Wednesday, we kick off Year 2 of our popular Farm Family of the Week feature.
As owner of Litania Sports Group, David Hodge doesn’t quite meet the criteria. Not yet, at least.
Hodge’s interest in farming has skyrocketed since he donated land for United Way of Champaign County’s difference-making Farmers Feeding Families initiative. He has a wonderful view of the 9 acres from his office window at headquarters in north Champaign.
“It is cool to see the land being used in a good way,” Hodge said.
Farmers Feeding Families works because of helpful types like Hodge and Thomasboro’s Sage Farms, which again will plant corn and beans off Mercury Drive as well as 80 nearby acres rented from th Champaign school district. From sponsors like Murray Wise Associates to the dozens of farmers who harvest the crops at no cost, the project “keeps getting better,” United Way CEO Sue Grey said. Money raised since 2014 (inching toward $200,000) has led to more than 500,000 meals locally.
“These are good people helping us,” she said.
Hodge is hooked, honked off that geese messed with the beans outside his window last summer. One day, the land will allow Gill Athletics to expand. Until then, it will serve as a pipeline for local food pantries.
“It’s a great program to be a part of,” Hodge said, noting his gesture was met by approval from his 160 employees. “Us giving back means a lot to them.”
Have a farm family to nominate? Email ag writer Dave Hinton at dhinton@news-gazette.com