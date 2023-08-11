Bellying up with ...
Becca Donahue is a bartender at the Big Four Tavern in Danville, where she has worked for the last three years.
She’s originally from Sacramento, but a “huge mansion” in Ridge Farm that was rumored to be haunted brought Donahue and her mother to Illinois when her mom saw the price compared to homes in California.
“When we pulled up to the house we bought, it was like that scene in the movie ‘Casper’ where they pull up to this giant, creepy, run down house in the middle of nowhere,” Donahue said.
After high school, Donahue spent some time in Texas and Colorado, but affordability and proximity to her mom brought her back to Danville.
She says the Big Four is worth a visit for its bourbon and tequila selection, slots, great bartenders and family environment.
She’s had fun times during work by getting to know her customers, like when she wanted to learn Latin dance and asked everyone who came in if they could teach her to salsa.
Finally, she lucked out by meeting a dance teacher.
“He was such a good dancer that he made me look like I knew what I was doing,” Donahue said. “I got to salsa dance to one of my favorite songs in one of my favorite places on my birthday.”
Donahue’s drink of choice is usually some kind of shot — Red Stag bourbon is her favorite right now — and she likes making them too.
“Anything that makes it fun for the bar guests to watch and drink,” Donahue said.
Her rainbow shots are a highlight right now, with guests often pulling out their phones to record the process.
Entertainment in general isn’t uncommon at the Big Four. Donahue mentioned live music, bike rallies, 5k events and comedy shows as examples of what the bar tries to bring in.
Her trick for spotting underage customers is that they’ll wait behind friends who are of age to see if they’ll get carded – or if they all have fake IDs, they’ll be from different states.
But her favorite times at the bar are when people support each other through everything, good or bad.
“More times than I can count, if someone is having a celebration or a hard time, our bar community always comes together and makes the celebrations and the hard times better,” Donahue said. “There is always so much love and support in that bar and it’s amazing.”