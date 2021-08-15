Writing for the same newspaper that plopped on my doorstep every day of my childhood is still a bit surreal.
My mom and dad certainly enjoy it, I’ll tell you that much.
You may have noticed my bylines in the last couple months, so here’s a belated introduction: I’m Ethan Simmons, Champaign native and the N-G’s newest reporter.
I interned here back in the summer of 2019, at the massive cube downtown.
A big thanks to Jim Rossow, Jeff D’Alessio and Mike Goebel for taking a chance on me back then, with just four months of writing at The Daily Illini to my name.
2020 was big for me. I served as the DI’s news editor for a year, starting the same week that the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Champaign.
That took its toll: I gained about 30 pounds and grew my hair down to my shoulders, but I learned a lot and got to work with plenty of bright young writers.
I nabbed one of the few in-person internships available last summer, covering business at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette alongside a fun intern class.
Off the clock, I’m a rabid NBA fan — go Bulls! — and a novice bass guitarist.
My funnest fact: I’m the middle child of seven brothers, whom I love dearly. I’m the one Uni High Illinek in a family of Centennial Chargers, but they don’t give me a hard time about it.
So please, send me your questions about campus, business, name/image/likeness or anything else interesting in our twin cities. You can reach me at esimmons@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8264.
Hope to see you around.