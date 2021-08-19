Top of the Morning, Aug. 19, 2021
Table tennis returned to the streets of downtown Champaign on Wednesday, more than two dozen local “celebrities” sweating it out for a good cause.
KO’d by the pandemic in 2020, the Battle of the Paddle raised $30,000 — and counting — for United Way of Champaign County’s “Early Grade Level Success” programming. The familiar, fun-loving field included college presidents and coaches, mayors and state senators, and regulars and rookies.
Costumes, too, from the 1970s tight-shorts look of Andy Quarnstrom and Rob Dalhaus to the oversized inflatable getups of Salvo Rodriquez and Julie Pryde. All in all, a good, philanthropic time under the tents outside helpful host Hickory Point Bank & Trust, which got the fundraising started with a $2,000 pledge.
“Coming off a pandemic, it was awesome,” United Way President/CEO Sue Grey said. “People in this community continue to come through.”