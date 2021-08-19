Listen to this article
Celebrating a good cause

United Way of Champaign County’s Salvo Rodriquez celebrates a point during his match against Champaign- Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde at Wednesday’s Battle of the Paddle in downtown Champaign. 
Battle for the Paddle

Left to right, Julie Pryde, Sue Grey and Deb Feinen have their picture taken during a break.
Ramages on radio

Parkland College President Tom Ramage and Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage chat with WDWS 1400-AM’s Brian Barnhart on “Penny For Your Thoughts.” Earlier, the couple teamed up for a pingpong match at Wednesday’s Battle Of The Paddle in downtown Champaign.
challenge

Kim Martin and Jill Boland celebrate a point during Wednesday's match against Tom and Michelle Ramage.
Marker

Hickory Point Bank & Trust President Dan Marker was dressed for the occasion.

Table tennis returned to the streets of downtown Champaign on Wednesday, more than two dozen local “celebrities” sweating it out for a good cause.

KO’d by the pandemic in 2020, the Battle of the Paddle raised $30,000 — and counting — for United Way of Champaign County’s “Early Grade Level Success” programming. The familiar, fun-loving field included college presidents and coaches, mayors and state senators, and regulars and rookies.

Costumes, too, from the 1970s tight-shorts look of Andy Quarnstrom and Rob Dalhaus to the oversized inflatable getups of Salvo Rodriquez and Julie Pryde. All in all, a good, philanthropic time under the tents outside helpful host Hickory Point Bank & Trust, which got the fundraising started with a $2,000 pledge.

“Coming off a pandemic, it was awesome,” United Way President/CEO Sue Grey said. “People in this community continue to come through.”

