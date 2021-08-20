Top of the Morning, Aug. 20, 2021
Champaign County’s only covered bridge needs a new roof.
Mary Ellen Wuellner, who is retiring as Champaign Forest Preserve District director, said she hopes the project at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet can be completed within a year at an estimated cost of $100,000.
“The covered bridge is one of the most iconic features of the preserve,” Wuellner said.
German Gurfinkel, the UI prof who designed it 56 years ago, is happy to hear about the plan to keep his gem in tiptop shape. He and his wife, Ana, still visit the bridge “at least twice a year,” he said. “I will always visit the bridge and then sit with my wife by the lake.”
We covered the bridge’s 50-year celebration in 2015 (visit news-gazette.com). The roof was in better shape then, and Wuellner said it’s important to make repairs before it impacts the rest of the structure.
The district and Forest Preserve Friends Foundation — which soon will kick off its fundraising efforts — will split the bill.
Foundation board chairman Will Timmons said, “I feel it is our responsibility to protect this landmark for others to enjoy for another 55-plus years.”
If interested in donating to the project, call 217-586-3360 or visit ccfpd.org.