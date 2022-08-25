Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Both the location and inspiration of the flag display outside Amdocs are noteworthy.
Located at 2109 Fox Drive in south Champaign since the development’s early days (1996), our next-door neighbor raised Old Glory at its easy-to-see spot not long after 9/11. It also was meant to pay tribute to an Amdocs employee who unexpectedly passed away on a business trip around that time.
“I think it turned out really, really well where everyone can see it, and it’s lit up at night,” said senior facilities management expert Bill Derby, who has been with the company for 30 years.
Amdocs is August’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Latest News
- Daniels | Nice to see you again, high school football
- Nifty 50: Local football players to watch during the 2022 season
- Top 50 most important Illini: No. 2 Tommy DeVito
- Faces of Fall: Aug. 25, 2022
- Putin orders Russian military to beef up forces by 137,000
- Fall books a broad mix of literary and commercial favorites
- Asmussen | Bohled over ... Wyoming coach doing stellar work in Laramie
- Teacher of the Week: Breanne Reinhard, English, Arcola Junior/Senior High School
- Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
- MacKenzie Scott supports child mentors with $44 million gift
Most Popular
Articles
- Sign of trouble at Champaign intersection?
- Bruce Vedder
- McKinley Field neighbor: 'There is absolutely a happy medium to be found here'
- Kathy's #Mailbag, Aug. 19, 2022
- Champaign dry cleaner operators longing to retire
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Transfer recruiting with a purpose
- Urbana man accused of breaking into women's Campustown apartment as they slept, stealing items
- Tate | The great transfer debate
- Neighbors of planned Champaign homeless shelter say it shouldn't be in commercial area
- Paxton man accused of stealing car from repair business in Urbana