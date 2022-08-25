Both the location and inspiration of the flag display outside Amdocs are noteworthy.

Located at 2109 Fox Drive in south Champaign since the development’s early days (1996), our next-door neighbor raised Old Glory at its easy-to-see spot not long after 9/11. It also was meant to pay tribute to an Amdocs employee who unexpectedly passed away on a business trip around that time.

“I think it turned out really, really well where everyone can see it, and it’s lit up at night,” said senior facilities management expert Bill Derby, who has been with the company for 30 years.

Amdocs is August’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.

Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.

